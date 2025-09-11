Book lovers are in for a treat this October as the South Hams Literary Festival returns to Ivybridge for a vibrant weekend of author talks, storytelling, and literary celebration.
Taking place on Saturday October 4 and 5, the festival features a packed programme of free events for readers of all ages.
“This festival is all about bringing people together to celebrate the power of stories,” says organiser Alison Huntingford. “We’re thrilled to welcome both established authors and fresh new voices to Ivybridge — and everything is completely free!”
The festival kicks off at 10am at Ivybridge Library with "Killer Stories & Criminal Minds", a crime fiction discussion featuring local talents David Sharp and Helena Dixon, hosted by radio presenter Catherine Dodd.
At 11.30am, book lovers can dive into fantastical worlds during "Beyond the Realms", a fantasy panel with Geoff Wilson and Susie Williamson, followed by a more introspective turn at 1.30pm with "The Story Within" — a heartfelt memoir and wellbeing session featuring Mary Elizabeth Earle and Kate Harris at Hawthorn House.
History fans can enjoy "Voices from the Past" at 3pm in The Ivybridge Bookshop, where authors JH Mann and Jill McRae-Spencer discuss historical fiction and the art of reviving forgotten eras. (Booking required via Eventbrite or email [email protected].)
For younger audiences, author-illustrator Erin Allgrove brings her charming character Bosun Bob to life during a free children’s session (11am–12pm, Saturday) at The Ivybridge Bookshop — complete with stories, drawing activities, and creative fun.
The day also includes a ‘Meet the Author’ drop-in session at Ivybridge Library (10am–12.30pm) with free cake, and a bustling Book Fair at Chapel Place from 1pm–3.30pm — perfect for picking up local books and literary gems.
The festival wraps up on Sunday evening (6.30pm–9pm) at The Imperial Inn with ‘New Voices’, an open mic event for debut and unpublished writers. No booking required — just come along and support emerging talent in a relaxed, welcoming setting.
“We wanted to create an event that feels accessible and inspiring, whether you’re an avid reader or just curious,” says Alison. “There’s something for everyone here — mystery, memoir, fantasy, children’s events, and more.”
All events are free to attend, though booking is essential for most sessions via Eventbrite. For bookshop events, contact [email protected].
For the full schedule and booking links, visit:
www.southhamsauthors.co.uk/festival-2025/schedule-october
