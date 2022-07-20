South Hams house prices leapt 6.2% in May

House prices leapt by 6.2% in South Hams in May, new figures show.

The significant rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 22.9% over the last year – the highest in the South West.

The average South Hams house price in May was £426,219, Land Registry figures show – a 6.2% increase on April.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 1%, and South Hams was above the 1.2% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Hams rose by £79,000 – putting the area top among the South West’s 29 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

At the other end of the scale, properties in the Forest of Dean gained 6.9% in value, giving an average price of £291,000.

An imbalance between supply and demand for properties has remained the primary reason behind climbing house prices across the UK throughout the pandemic.

But activity is starting to slow, with soaring inflation putting household budgets under pressure.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at financial advice company Hargreaves Lansdown, said:“The average house price hit another record high in May, and rose faster than any time since the peak in June last year.

"However, we’re starting to see small changes in the market, which are likely to mean weaker growth in the coming months, especially if interest rates are hiked in August."

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in South Hams spent an average of £339,000 on their property – £62,000 more than a year ago, and £120,000 more than in May 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £477,000 on average in May – 40.6% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Hams in May – they increased 6.5%, to £329,731 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 22.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 6.2% monthly; up 24.4% annually; £641,678 average

up 6.2% monthly; up 24.4% annually; £641,678 average Semi-detached: up 6.3% monthly; up 23.9% annually; £413,710 average

up 6.3% monthly; up 23.9% annually; £413,710 average Flats: up 5.7% monthly; up 16.8% annually; £232,830 average

How do property prices in South Hams compare?

Buyers paid 31.8% more than the average price in the South West (£323,000) in May for a property in South Hams. Across the South West, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £283,000.

The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £474,000 on average, and 1.1 times as much as more than in South Hams. Cotswold properties cost 2.1 times as much as homes in Plymouth (£221,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in May

South Hams: £426,219

The South West:£323,418

UK: £283,496

Annual growth to May

South Hams: +22.9%

The South West: +16.9%

UK: +12.8%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West