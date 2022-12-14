House prices increased by 4.8% – more than the average for the South West – in South Hams in October, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 21.5% over the last year – the highest in the South West.
The average South Hams house price in October was £453,301, Land Registry figures show – a 4.8% increase on September.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 0.5%, and South Hams was above the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Hams rose by £80,000 – putting the area top among the South West’s 29 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Cotswold gained 11.1% in value, giving an average price of £505,000.
Average UK house prices increased by 12.6% in the year to October, accelerating from 9.9% in September.
The increase in the annual percentage change was partly caused by a sharp fall in average house prices in October 2021, following changes to stamp duty.
The average UK house price was £296,400 in October, which was £33,000 higher than a year earlier.
Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Despite today’s figures, double-digit UK house price growth is now a thing of the past.
“Even as the reverberations of the mini-budget fade, a more adverse lending landscape is emerging after 13 years of ultra-low rates."
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in South Hams spent an average of £360,000 on their property – £64,000 more than a year ago, and £123,000 more than in October 2017.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £507,000 on average in October – 40.7% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Hams in October – they increased 4.9%, to £681,575 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 21.4%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in South Hams compare?
Buyers paid 33.6% more than the average price in the South West (£339,000) in October for a property in South Hams. Across the South West, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £296,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £505,000 on average, and 1.1 times as much as more than in South Hams. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times as much as homes in Plymouth (£230,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in October
- South Hams: £453,301
- The South West:£339,206
- UK: £296,422
Annual growth to October
- South Hams: +21.5%
- The South West: +14.9%
- UK: +12.6%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- South Hams: +21.5%
- Cotswold: +11.1%