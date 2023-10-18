House prices increased by 4.2% – more than the average for the South West – in South Hams in August, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.6% over the last year – the highest in the South West.
The average South Hams house price in August was £442,985, Land Registry figures show – a 4.2% increase on July.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased 1.2%, and South Hams was above the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Hams rose by £19,000 – putting the area top among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
At the other end of the scale, properties in West Devon lost 4% of their value, giving an average price of £313,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in South Hams spent an average of £351,000 on their property – £15,000 more than a year ago, and £112,000 more than in August 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £496,000 on average in August – 41.2% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Hams in August – they increased 4.6%, to £433,758 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.5%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 4.4% monthly; up 5.2% annually; £666,414 average
- Terraced: up 4.2% monthly; up 3.7% annually; £341,942 average
- Flats: up 3.5% monthly; up 3.1% annually; £240,412 average
How do property prices in South Hams compare?
Buyers paid 34.9% more than the average price in the South West (£328,000) in August for a property in South Hams. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £492,000 on average, and 1.1 times the price as in South Hams. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£222,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4 million).
Factfile
Average property price in August
- South Hams: £442,985
- The South West: £328,413
- UK: £291,044
Annual change to August
- South Hams: +4.6%
- The South West: -1.1%
- UK: +0.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- South Hams: +4.6%
- West Devon: -4%