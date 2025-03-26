Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average South Hams house price in the year to January was £388,893 – a 0.2% decrease on December.
The picture was different to that across the South West, where prices increased by 0.1%.
The drop in South Hams contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 1.4% annual decline.
It means the area ranked 24th among the South West’s 26 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in South Hams falling by £5,500 over the past year.
The highest annual growth in the South West was in the Forest of Dean, where property prices increased on average by 9.3%.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Cotswold lost 4% of their value.
Across the UK, average house prices in January increased slightly on the month before, and have accelerated by 4.9% over the past year.
Separate figures from the ONS show the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 2.8% in February, down from 3% in January.
The drop was stronger than analysts had predicted, with 2.9% initially forecasted for February.
David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, said the slowing in inflation "can have positive implications for mortgage rates if it helps to boost the market’s outlook for interest rate movements".
Although he said this "should undoubtedly be seen as good news", he warned the rate of inflation is likely to accelerate again in the next few months.
Mark Eaton, chief operating officer at lender April Mortgages, welcomed the drop in the inflation rate, but said it will not immediately increase buyers' ability to save for a house deposit.
And Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, cautioned: "House prices should continue to rise faster in relatively more affordable parts of the country."