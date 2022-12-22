Food banks are available across the South Hams to help people in need.

They provide stocks of food, typically basic provisions and non-perishable items, free of charge.

Here is a list of telephone numbers:

Dartmouth 07925 120024 -Townstall Community Hall, Davis Road, Dartmouth

Open December 23 and 30 between 11am and 1pm

Totnes 07528 665712-United Free Church, Fore Street, Totnes

Open December 24 between 10am and 2pm

Last scheduled food delivery of 2022 today (December 22)

First scheduled food delivery of 2023 on January 2

Ivybridge 07706 457336-Methodist Church, Fore Street, Ivybridge

Kingsbridge 07593 881633-The Avon Centre, Wallingford, Kingsbridge

Open between 10am and 4pm on December 23 On-call on 24,25 and 26

Open between 10am and 4pm on December 27 to 30 and on-call on 31 and January 1

Kingswear 07925 120024- Kingswear Church Porch