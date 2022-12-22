Food banks are available across the South Hams to help people in need.
They provide stocks of food, typically basic provisions and non-perishable items, free of charge.
Here is a list of telephone numbers:
Dartmouth 07925 120024 -Townstall Community Hall, Davis Road, Dartmouth
Open December 23 and 30 between 11am and 1pm
Totnes 07528 665712-United Free Church, Fore Street, Totnes
Open December 24 between 10am and 2pm
Last scheduled food delivery of 2022 today (December 22)
First scheduled food delivery of 2023 on January 2
Ivybridge 07706 457336-Methodist Church, Fore Street, Ivybridge
Kingsbridge 07593 881633-The Avon Centre, Wallingford, Kingsbridge
Open between 10am and 4pm on December 23 On-call on 24,25 and 26
Open between 10am and 4pm on December 27 to 30 and on-call on 31 and January 1
Kingswear 07925 120024- Kingswear Church Porch