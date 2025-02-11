Plymouth Argyle’s victory over Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup has delighted the leader of Plymouth City Council.
Cllr Tudor Evans (Lab, Ham) praised the team’s “steely determination,” telling his cabinet he is “very proud.”
He thanked players, everyone involved at the club, and the fans who he said were “epic” during the high-profile game at Home Park.
Argyle, who are at the bottom of the Championship, pulled off a shock 1-0 win against the Premier League leaders.
Cllr Evans and his deputy Cllr Jemima Laing (Lab, Stoke) were away at a Local Government Association conference had one ear on the match as they half- listened to deputy prime minister Angela Rayner give a speech.
“We let out a little noise when the goal went it… people wondered why were we cheering before the deputy prime minister finished her speech.,” he said. “There were a number of Liverpool supporters in the room who were not best pleased.”
Cllr Evans has written to club chairman Simon Hallett who he says deserves “a pat of the back” after taking a fair amount of criticism and club CEO Andrew Parkinson for “the genius decision” to bring in new manager Miron Muslic.
Plymouth sacked Wayne Rooney in December. Sunday’s match against Liverpool was only Muslic’s sixth game in charge.
“It is quite clear a transformation is underway at Home Park; there is no doubt about that,” said Cllr Evans.
“Irrespective of yesterday’s results, the team has changed and now there is a steely determination there not just to secure all the way to Wembley but actual survival in the Championship. Most Argyle fans would swap anything for that.
“I wish them well for fifth round of the FA Cup, but also for the rest of the season. The club is as big a part of the city as any institution we have and what they achieved for our reputation as a city on Sunday is immeasurable.”
Argyle supporter and Labour MP for Plymouth Moorview Fred Thomas said: “What an incredible moment for Argyle. It shows the spirit of the team, and the city, to put in such a fantastic performance during a season that has seen its challenges.
“Huge congratulations to Miron Muslic and his team.”
The win over Liverpool brings Plymouth Argyle an extra £120,000 in prize money, on top of £225,000 for winning earlier rounds, as well as income for the live broadcast, ticket sales, merchandising and concession rights.
Plymouth will now play Manchester City away on March 1.