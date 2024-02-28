South Hams District Council has introduced a new award which will celebrate community heroes who go above and beyond to help local people every day.
If you know of someone doing wonderful things for your community?
Is there an organisation who are making a real difference to local people?
If the answer is yes, you can now shine a spotlight on their hard work by nominating them for a South Hams Community Award.
The chairman of the council and a panel of judges are looking for nominations in three categories:
The Young Persons Award (for under 18s)
The Community Champion Award (for over 18s)
The Community Organisation Award
South Hams District Council chairman Cllr Guy Pannell said: “Very often we hear of great things happening in our community, but we also know there is a lot of hard work which goes unrecognised.
“Our new awards are an opportunity to celebrate the people, and the organisations, who work tirelessly to support the communities they care about.
“Please take the time to nominate and highlight those who are making a real difference.”
An individual can include a person temporarily living away from the district but whose main place of residence remains in the South Hams.
Find out more and nominate at: www.southhams.gov.uk/south-hams-community-award