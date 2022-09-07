South Hams businesses revealed as finalists
MANY South Hams food and drink producers have been announced among the prestigious Food Drink Devon 2022 Awards finalists.
Since entries closed in April the panel of judges and industry experts have sampled, tasted and scored more than 270 products, visited 80 hospitality establishments and scrutinised 30 retail outlets across Devon to select the finest, which will be announced on October 3 at the Crowne Plaza in Plymouth.
The winners will be announced at the black tie do by Tony Hawks, Devon-based comedian and author who regularly appears on BBC Radio Four panel shows ‘Have I Got News For You’, ’Just A Minute’ and ’I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue’.
Peter Gorton, Food Drink Devon Board Director and award-winning Masterchef of Great Britain, said: “The standard and quantity of products we received for judging this year was amazing. It really is wonderful for us to see such variety and such a consistently high standard of entries.”
Both Salcombe Brewery and Salcombe Dairy, as well as Roly’s Fudge Pantry, are up for Food Product and Drink Product of the Year
South Hams finalists in the retail categories include Aune Valley Meat, at Loddiswell and Modbury; Eversfield Organic, at Totnes and Bratton Clovelly; and Salcombe Meat Co.
And in the hospitality awards – including best fine dining, restaurant, pub, café and takeaway many South Hams names are in the running including The Angel – Taste of Devon and Bayards Cove Inn from Dartmouth; The Curator in Totnes; Kingsbridge’s Valley View Café; Waterside Bistro in Totnes; Beesand’s The Cricket Inn and The Crab Shed at Salcombe.
Four of the six finalists for Food Drink Devon’s inaugural Sustainability Pioneer Award are from the South Hams - Salcombe Dairy; The Bull Inn; The Curator; and Sandridge Barton.
Food Drink Devon chair, Greg Parsons, added: “When you look at a large fertile county like Devon which is hugely popular with visitors - a county which has two seacoasts, two national parks and several Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty - you’d expect it to be a place which both produces and serves fantastic food and drink. But the proof is always in the pudding, as they say - which means we cannot rest on our laurels when it comes to our food and drink offer.
“Year after year, the Food Drink Devon Awards act as living, breathing proof that we never take anything for granted. The producers and retailers, along with the tourism-providers and those working within the hospitality sector, really do have a passion for making this one of the best places to eat and drink in the UK - and these awards provide the county with an extremely high benchmark as well as a shop-window for the rest of the world.”
Food Drink Devon Awards honour businesses demonstrating a consistent commitment to quality, sustainability, provenance, excellent customer service and support for their local communities and other local businesses. Each year judging is carried out by a panel of independent and unbiased experts including a number of celebrated names from the region. All results and winners are verified by an independent adjudicator, with entrants receiving the opportunity to benefit from invaluable product feedback provided by the panel.
During the celebratory finalists evening, along with the presentation of the awards, attendees will enjoy a drinks reception and three-course meal created using produce from Food Drink Devon members.
