The Devon & Cornwall Police Federation Recognition Awards 2025 celebrated the very best of policing across the region – and this year, officers serving the Plymouth area shone especially brightly.
Four of the esteemed awards went to officers with strong ties to the city and its surrounding communities, recognised for Team of the Year, the Compassionate Award, the Plymouth Area Award and Federation Representative of the Year.
Award nominations are shortlisted and judged by a panel that typically includes senior police leaders, ensuring the winners reflect exceptional service, bravery and dedication across the force.
Among those honoured was PC Mark Shaw, who received the Plymouth Area Award for his extraordinary bravery during a late-night rescue at Sutton Harbour. In November 2024, PC Shaw went into freezing, pitch-black water to save a drowning man who had become unresponsive.
After removing his kit and lowering himself carefully into the water to avoid cold-water shock, he swam 10–15 metres to reach the man, hauled him onto a life ring and kept him afloat until colleagues could help pull him to safety. CPR continued until paramedics arrived and, remarkably, the man made a full recovery. Federation Chair Katie Clements praised Shaw as “an incredible life-saving colleague” whose courage undoubtedly saved a life.
The Compassionate Award went to PC Matthew Jeffery, a Plymouth response officer who has raised more than £34,000 for cancer charities while undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer. Diagnosed just three months into his training, Jeffery refused to let his illness define him.
Instead, he set out to run all six of the world’s major marathons, completing five so far while fundraising for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan. “When times get tough you’ve got to look for the positives,” he said — a sentiment reflected in Clements’ tribute, calling him “inspirational” and a powerful example of resilience.
The title of Team of the Year was awarded to the officers and staff behind Operation Mulberry, an intensive investigation into a violent aggravated burglary in Devonport. Their work — involving sleepless nights, complex coordination across departments and high-risk armed arrests — led to the conviction of three offenders, who received a combined 30-year sentence.
Senior investigating officer DC Lee Sheldon said the team was “deeply honoured”, emphasising their commitment to supporting victims and bringing dangerous criminals to justice.
Rounding out the local successes was Sgt Ollie Abercrombie, named Federation Representative of the Year — a former Dartmouth neighbourhood sergeant and now the Federation’s Treasurer.
Abercrombie has spent a decade supporting colleagues through misconduct proceedings, welfare issues and some of the toughest moments of their careers. His award recognises the vital, often unseen work of peer support within policing – the kind that sustains officers as much as frontline action.
Together, these winners reflect the breadth of policing in Plymouth and the wider South West. Their achievements are a reminder that behind the uniform is someone going above and beyond to keep people safe.
