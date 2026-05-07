South Devon Chilli Farm have chalked up a hat-trick of RHS Gold awards and the second from RHS Malvern.
From tiny seedlings to award-winning plants, Amrit and Jenny Madhoo, alongside their horticultural team, have poured their hearts into growing, nurturing and caring for every single one.
Amrit said: “We’re beyond proud, slightly emotional, and definitely cracking open the chilli sauce tonight.
“Thank you to everyone who supports us, cheers us on and loves what we do.
“Gold three years running.
“What a feeling.”
Winning an RHS Gold Medal doesn’t happen overnight.
Months and months of preparation, planning, growing, nurturing, and teamwork go into creating an RHS-standard display worthy of Gold.
Jenny and Amrit spent the start of the week at RHS Malvern carefully setting up the stand, positioning every plant, and making sure every detail was exactly right ahead of judging.
Amrit added: “As specialist chilli growers, we’re passionate about producing the highest quality chilli plants possible, and awards like this are recognition of the care, expertise, and dedication that goes into every single plant we grow.“
From rare chilli varieties to bestselling plants, they grow thousands of chilli plants each season for home growers and chilli enthusiasts across the country.
RHS Malvern Spring Festival had a special guest line-up including TV gardening favourites Monty Don OBE and Alan Titchmarsh CBE, as well as food legends Dame Mary Berry and Raymond Blanc OBE.
It was billed as: ‘A trailblazing four-day seasonal showcase of new horticultural trends and innovations with an outstanding line-up of expert horticulturalists, TV gardening personalities and special guest speakers.”
The RHS Malvern Spring Festival is a major annual horticultural event held at the Three Counties Showground in Worcestershire, marking the start of the RHS flower show season, which runs from May 7-10.
It features award-winning show gardens, extensive plant nurseries, and educational workshops, set against the Malvern Hills.
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