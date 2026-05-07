A prison officer from Devon has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office and being concerned in the supply of class C drugs.
Monika Richards, 46, appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday, May 5 and was sentenced to 14 months in prison after pleading guilty to the offences.
Officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) evidenced that whilst working at HMP Exeter, Richards, from Okehampton, failed to inform the prison that a serving prisoner was in possession of an illicit mobile phone and that she had been communicating with him on the device.
During a search of the inmate’s cell, two small mobile phones were found hidden.
Call records for one of the phones showed two-way contact with Richards.
On examination of Richards’ devices, SWROCU officers found that as well as contacting the prisoner, she was also supplying a class C drug, namely diazepam, to associates.
SWROCU Corruption Investigator, PC Mark Paterson, said: ‘Richards would have been fully aware of her duty to inform supervisors that a serving prisoner was in possession of a mobile phone and that she had been having phone contact with him.
‘Illicit mobile phones in the hands of criminals allows them the opportunity to continue their criminality both inside the prison and in the community.
‘Prison staff neglecting their duty by failing to report the existence of such phones can potentially lead to further serious crimes being committed and leave themselves open to manipulation and blackmail by prisoners.
‘Richards further offended by supplying controlled drugs outside of the prison estate.
‘Her actions fell far below what would be expected of a public servant in a position of trust’.
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