Six South Devon beaches are ranked among the best in Devon according to Trip Adviser reviewers.
Dawlish, Blackpool Sands and Hope Cove are among the top 10 beaches with the most top reviews, while East Portlemouth, Wonwell and Teignmouth Back Beach came up trumps as being ranked among Devon’s hidden gems.
Boasting some of the UK’s most recognisable and well-reviewed beaches, it is no wonder Devon is often ranked one of the best places to holiday in the UK.
Woolacombe Bay holiday park operator investigated the best beaches in Devon, scoring the most five star reviews on Tripadvisor.
The percentage of 5-star reviews relative to all reviews logged within Tripadvisor were also examined to unearth the hidden gems of the county’s beaches, revealing some of the less well known beaches that are still well worth a visit this summer.
The biggest hidden gem that emerged was the picturesque Elberry Cove, lying between Brixham and Paignton, which received 5 star reviews.
Topping the list of hidden gem beaches in the South Hams is East Portlemouth, followed by Wonwell Sands.
Teignmouth Back Beach is another popular hidden gem.