Soundart Radio the community station for Totnes and Dartington, recently enjoyed “an epic dance party at the studio” says event organiser Sarah Gray.
“We have been raising money to pay our Ofcom Licence Fee of £850”.
“Thanks to all the supporters involved we are pleased to announce that we took over £900 on the door, through pre-sale tickets, merchandise and at the bar.”
“The event featured a selection of local DJ’s” Chris Booth, who programmed the line up, reflects: “ERF_ling brought us a great opening set of downtempo electro and electronica to warm up the space.
“This was followed by Tzararadio and Mx Mikki dropping 80’s hits and club beats with equal abandon.
“Beat Circus DJ’s Dolphonky and Bearcat followed up with bass and body music grooves with an uptempo energy and latin vibes before Karismatic and the man like Daddy Chester closed the night with an eclectic set of old school and new school party faves and bangers.”
“Karismatic (aka Karis) is another long term friend of Soundart having started on the decks here as a teenager well over 15 years ago and it’s always great to see him on the decks!
“Having the legend Daddy Chester on the Mic definitely popped the cherry on the evening.”
You can catch all these DJ’s regularly on the Soundart airwaves, 102.5FM and online.
If you want listen back, check out the sets on Mixcloud.
Anyone who is interested in getting involved can join the next Studio Open Day on Saturday April 26 11am-1pm at Higher Close Dartington, where you can find out how community radio works, have a go on air and learn sound recording techniques.
There will be time to talk through your ideas for radio shows as well as other ways to volunteer and support the station.