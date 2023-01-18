Parts of the South Hams including Ivybridge and Woolwell had snow last night.
The Met Office say that there'll be another cold, frosty and in places icy start alongside further sunny spells and wintry showers, falling as snow at times, particularly over high ground. Showers most widespread in the west. Windier than recent days, especially around coasts and in showers. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Wintry showers and strong winds will continue through the first half of the evening, but winds easing and becoming mostly dry overnight. Cold overnight with frost forming, especially in the east. Minimum temperature tonight minus one celcius.