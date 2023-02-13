“After going along a board walk through a small nature reserve, then past the playing fields, we came out on the road down to the level crossing. On the other side we proceeded along the path by the Dart, which passed through a carpet of Snowdrops. (Please note part of this path is closed at weekends)”, “The path finally took us out on to the road back to the Sea Trout for a good lunch”. Have a great week everyone, as usual if you have anything that you would like raising in the weekly column please just ping me an email.