Slapton has been revealed as one of the rainiest coastal locations in the UK.
Analysis of Met Office figures, from 1991 to 2020, revealed the seaside places which see the most rain – and the South Hams resort comes in at 18th. It averages 93mm of rain each month, and it rains 12 days a month. Aultbea in the Scottish Highlands takes the top spot.
The fishing village has an average of 121mm of rainfall each month, with more than half the year – 209 days – seeing more than 1mm of daily rainfall.
The findings were compiled by Sykes Holiday Cottages, and former BBC weather presenter, Owain Wyn Evans, after research of 2,000 adults found 72 per cent don’t let typical wet British weather get in the way of a good staycation.
While 61 per cent don’t think it would be a British holiday if it didn’t rain, with sightseeing (53 per cent), strolls along the pier (37 per cent), and tucking into fish and chips (30 per cent) among the activities they would do regardless.
Owain Wyn Evans said: “I love that even in the rain, holidaymakers will still embrace a Great British staycation.
“Us Brits won’t let a bit of wet weather keep us indoors, and I’d argue some activities can even be better with a few rain drops.
“Despite my experience as a weather presenter, the exact detail on rain, especially showers can be hard to predict, so hopefully this analysis will give Brits some idea of what to expect and plan for if they’re heading to a seaside location this year.”
The research, conducted via OnePoll, also found 63 per cent pack with rainy days in mind, with 75 per cent expecting to experience drizzle during a UK winter break.
But it’s all about making memories, as 19 per cent who’ve experienced a rainy staycation said it gives you more to look back on.
Funny stories of getting caught in downpours (38 per cent), spending more time getting familiar with the local pub or café (35 per cent) and unwinding in accommodation (34 per cent) are among the more favourable recollections of trips. You may find you get to know your location better than you would have in the sunshine.