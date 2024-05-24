On the outdoor stage acts booked so-far are Teepee Stage at 12 noon, Blowing your own trumpet (Latin) at 1pm, Rumba Diabolo (Latin) at 2pm, Fun Base (kids rave) at 3pm, Instincts Take Over (ska), Grunge Band with Liam Colclough at 4pm and REO and the Novo Collective (hip-hop and Soul) at 5pm, Be Water Jam at 6pm and DJ Matt Bossa at 8pm.