Six burglaries across Teignbridge and South Devon have been linked by police

POLICE investigating six burglaries in Kingsteignton, Chudleigh, Plymouth and South Devon believe the crimes could be linked.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after entry was forced into individual properties in Kingsteignton, Tavistock, Chudleigh and Paignton, as well as into two properties in Plymouth, between Friday, April 29, and Wednesday, May 11.

A substantial amount of cash and jewellery was taken from a property in Town Mill Gardens, Tavistock.

Cash and jewellery were stolen from a property in Mulberry Close, Paignton.

Officers are seeking three men who were described as wearing balaclavas and facemasks and are thought to have been travelling in a grey Mercedes Benz A class car.

Detective Sergeant Martin Key said: ‘We are also aware of three dwellings in Broadway Avenue, Kingsteignton; Albert Road, Plymouth; and Lawn Drive, Chudleigh; being targeted, but nothing is believed to have been taken.

‘Officers are also investigating an aggravated burglary in Tamar Way, Plymouth, where the suspects were chased off and nothing is thought to have been taken.

‘We believe the suspects specifically targeted members of the Chinese community.

‘I want to reassure everyone in South Devon, especially those from the Chinese community, that we are working hard to identify and bring to justice the suspects involved in these offences.

‘It is important that we keep an eye on our neighbours’ properties, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as soon as possible.’

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/040337/22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.