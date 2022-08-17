Singing groups host event to celebrate life of a much-loved friend
Local groups of singing friends created a memorable and celebratory event in Modbury, in memory of an old friend, Greg Jarrett who passed away in August 2019 after a fight against lymphoma.
The event was organised by the Kingsmen Barbershop Chorus from Kingsbridge in collaboration with a mixed acapella group, Crewmates and the quartets Carousel and 4Kandles.
Greg was an enthusiastic member of the Kingsmen (as Baritone Section Leader) and of Crewmates and 4Kandles.
Greg left an indelible mark on everyone connected with these groups.
This event was planned for 2020, but had to be postponed because of Covid, and it was with great pleasure that around 100 people gathered at Modbury Memorial Hall to celebrate and share stories of Greg’s impact, not only to singing, but to his family, friends, and the community.
The Kingsmen opened the event by singing ‘There is love wherever there is song’ – the opening lines of which are ‘joining in song we gather here with friends that we hold most dear.
‘Wonderful lyrics and a sentiment that said it all.’
Then followed performances by local groups and Kingsmen quartets, with the final performance and place being given to 4Kandles – Greg’s old quartet.
Performances were judged on their entertainment value by local musician and judge, Jo Hiley.
After announcing the results a unique award was presented to the winning group, Razor Sharp.
The award, which had been handcrafted in wood by Kingsmen member, Bob Moseley, has an image of a handshake on one side, and a flat cap – synonymous with Greg, on the rear.
The award, ‘The Greg Jarrett Music Award – World In Union’, will be competed for annually at the Kingsmen Quartet and small group singing evening – as a wonderful reminder of a much missed friend.
Greg’s family, including daughters Kate and Helen were special guests and his wife, Paula, spoke about Greg’s passion for music and singing which he found near the end of his service as a police officer with Devon and Cornwall Police where for many years, Greg was a traffic sergeant and motor cyclist.
Around £700 was raised for Lymphoma Action and to end the event the guests and groups all took part in singing one of Greg’s favourite songs, World in Union (hence the name of the award), which touched his love of rugby and his commitment to diversity and inclusion.
