A Silent Auction has been organised in aid of Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul in Ermington.

The roof is sound, the gutters have been repaired and the clock was fully restored in 2018 including repainting and re-guilding the clock face and the installation of an automatic winding device and pendulum regulator.

The day-to-day running costs of this historic Grade 1 listed building are an ongoing responsibility.

They are looking for donations of good-quality items including ornaments, silverware, glassware, watches, clocks, unwanted gifts, costume jewellery books and more.

Contact James on 07535 035988 or e-mail: [email protected]

The event will be at Fawns Farm between 11.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday July 4.