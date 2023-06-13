Hands in Harmony, a choir that performs using British Sign Language (BSL), are performing with The Military Wives choir Plymouth in a joint concert at Loddiswell Parish Church on July 1.
The performance, which takes place at 7pm, will see Paul Whittaker OBE leading the signing choir, which consists of hearing and deaf participants. Paul, who is based in Halifax, is a deaf musician and has been signing in concerts and shows for over 30 years.
The extradordinary concert is showcasing the importance of inclusivity in music, with the Hands in Harmony choir allowing deaf people to experience the joy of sharing music.
Kathy Kenny, who accompanies the Military Wives choir on the piano, described the joy the Hands in Harmony choir gives her daughter Meg, who was diagnosed as deaf.
She explained how the choir is an opportunity for Meg to express herself: “She absolutely loves ‘listening’ to music and the Hands in Harmony choir has finally given her the outlet to let her musicality shine.”
Megan was born with a heart defect which was corrected with surgery. She was then diagnosed with cerebral palsy and later as profoundly Deaf.
Kathy added: “She wears bilateral cochlear implants which give her access to sound just not how we hear it.”
The Hands in Harmony choir was formed a few years before the pandemic, and has been run mostly via zoom up until recently, when the choir was finally able to come together face to face.
Kathy added: “It is great for me to see these two groups perform alongside each other. There will be 2 items in the concert where they perform songs together.”
Kathy and her family, who live in Loddiswell, have all learnt to sign. She said: “we are so grateful for the communication we can have with Megan using BSL.”
Tickets for the event are £12 and are available from the SPAR in Loddiswell, from Kathy on 07581387795, or on the door.
Paul Whittaker said: “I’m delighted to be part of this concert with Military Wives and Hands in Harmony. Watching a sign language choir is a very emotional experience and adds so much to the enjoyment and performance of a song. BSL is so expressive and I’m proud to be one of the leaders of Hands in Harmony choir.”