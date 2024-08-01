John Butler, acting chair of Dart RNLI’s fundraising committee, said: "We’re so delighted that the appeal towards funding the new lifeboat station for Dart RNLI is getting ever closer to its target. This is no mean feat and is thanks to the incredible support of our local community and fundraisers, as well as generous legacies and donations from charitable trusts and foundations." Building work began earlier in July to convert Ferry View House, the original lifeboat station in the 1800s, into a purpose-built station with modern facilities for Dart RNLI's, volunteer crews. The project is expected to be completed next summer. The current lifeboat station in Coronation Park is a temporary building at the end of its lease, so to continue saving lives, the crew need to relocate to a permanent, purpose-built station, with suitable facilities for the lifesaving volunteers. John added: "Our appeal will continue to run throughout next year and into 2025, as we strive to raise as much as possible towards the renovation cost. Please support us however you can we’re working on a variety of fundraising events for the future so watch this space for more information and how you can get involved." For more information on the appeal and to donate, visit:https://tinyurl.com/bd9rdkan