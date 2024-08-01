Dart RNLI is one step closer to its fundraising goal for its purpose-built lifeboat station thanks to two significant donations.
The station appeal was recently awarded a £250,000 grant from The Julia Rausing Trust. Julia was widely known for her commitment to philanthropy and her impactful contributions to a range of UK charitable causes.
Julia's husband, Hans Rausing, established the Julia Rausing Trust to make grants in her name supporting causes she was passionate about after she passed away in 2024. The second donation was from the former chairman of South Hams District Council, Cllr Guy Pannell, who presented a cheque of £2,000 to Dart RNLI appeal chairman and High Sheriff of Devon Commodore Jake Moores OBE.
The money was raised during Mr Pannell's last year in office as his chosen charity and will go towards the station appeal. These donations, in addition to several other recent donations and successful fundraising events, take the appeal total to £850,000.
To meet the target of £1.2M, the life-saving charity is planning to host a series of fundraising events across the summer, with the next event taking place on Thursday, 8 August. A summer fete will be held in Royal Avenue Gardens, Dartmouth from 10 am.
There will be a chance to meet the crew and volunteers, see the D-Class lifeboat and enjoy a variety of stalls. Music will also be provided by All Hands On Deck sea shanty band. Other planned events include a curry evening, quiz night and river cruise.
John Butler, acting chair of Dart RNLI’s fundraising committee, said: "We’re so delighted that the appeal towards funding the new lifeboat station for Dart RNLI is getting ever closer to its target. This is no mean feat and is thanks to the incredible support of our local community and fundraisers, as well as generous legacies and donations from charitable trusts and foundations." Building work began earlier in July to convert Ferry View House, the original lifeboat station in the 1800s, into a purpose-built station with modern facilities for Dart RNLI's, volunteer crews. The project is expected to be completed next summer. The current lifeboat station in Coronation Park is a temporary building at the end of its lease, so to continue saving lives, the crew need to relocate to a permanent, purpose-built station, with suitable facilities for the lifesaving volunteers. John added: "Our appeal will continue to run throughout next year and into 2025, as we strive to raise as much as possible towards the renovation cost. Please support us however you can we’re working on a variety of fundraising events for the future so watch this space for more information and how you can get involved." For more information on the appeal and to donate, visit:https://tinyurl.com/bd9rdkan