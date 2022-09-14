Shocking attack on much loved cat
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter
@laughingradiodj[email protected]
Wednesday 14th September 2022 9:32 am
A cat met with a shocking end in Totnes after being shot over a hundred times by an air rifle.
16-month old Shadow went missing at 9pm and her owners received a call around 1am the following morning saying she had been found on the roadside at Rush Way near Elm Way park in the Bridgetown area of Totnes.
The cat was found to have substantial injuries and the decision was made to have her put to sleep.
Police are investigating the attack and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101 quoting crime number CR/082120/22. You can also call the RSPCA or Crimestoppers anonymously.
