A mysterious abandoned caravan has been dumped in a woodland near Gara Bridge, with recent signs of habitation still inside.
The metal-shelled caravan has suffered significant damage and looks to have possibly just been pushed off the vehicle that was carrying it to the secluded spot.
The caravan has been left in an isolated location, prompting particular surprise and shock from the landowners.
While the woodland is privately-owned, the caravan has been put partly on a bridleway that is used as a public footpath, meaning that local authorities have responsibility for its removal.
South Hams District Council has already visited the site, and has attached abandoned vehicle notice stickers on it, highlighting that the owners have 28 days from 6 March to remove it.
Abandoning a vehicle is an offence under the Refuse Disposal (Amenity) Act 1978, which carries a maximum fine of £2,500 (Level 4 on the standard scale) and/or a up to three months' imprisonment.
Local authorities can issue a Fixed Penalty Notice as an alternative to prosecution, which is typically £200.
The caravan contains signs that suggest it may have been used relatively recently, with the likes of picture frames, tools and a cup having been ejected from it when it seemingly smashed onto the ground.
Inside, cushions also remain, and even some containers with the likes of lentils inside.
One of landowners, who did not want to be named, said they were first alerted to the caravan’s presence by a neighbour.
“We think we know how it entered the woodland because we found evidence of part of the caravan having been smashed as it hit one of our trees,” she said.
“After that, it seems to have then been pushed into our wood pile as it is dented on one side.”
The landowner, who has owned parts of the woodland for around 30 years, said there had been previous instances of fly-tipping, but not like this.
“We’ve had a pile of tyres dumped that we haven’t reported, and one day we’ll get rid of them. And on another occasion, a builder dumped a trailer full of rubbish where the caravan is now, but they returned to pick it all up when they were identified as the person who had left it.”
The landowner said while the caravan was in an isolated spot, it could have been much worse.
“We’re just thankful they didn’t get it over the edge of the bank near where it has been left, because it would have been an impossibility to retrieve it then,” she said.
“It would have gone over the bank, which is so steep, so it is better where it is.”
The landowner said she had been happy with the council’s response so far, with members of their environmental health team seemingly visiting the site to put the stickers on the caravan.
South Hams District Council was contacted for comment but did not respond.
