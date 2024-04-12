After Seventeen Years service with RNLI Salcombe, Sam Viles (Sammers) is stepping down.
During his time on the crew, Sam has held many roles at the Salcombe Lifeboat Station; progressing from both All weather Life Boat and Inshore Life Boat crew to become a Helm of the Stations Atlantic 75 Inshore Lifeboat the “Joan Bate”.
Sam took command of the ILB for one of the most difficult and dangerous rescues in 2013, where the life of a “Bodyboarder” was saved in seriously testing conditions in Soar Mill Cove, for which he was awarded a signed letter of thanks from the Chairman of the Institution, the then Admiral Lord Boyce KG, GCB, OBE, DL.
Sam progressed to become an Assistant Mechanic on the Tamar Class All Weather Lifeboat “The Baltic Exchange III” before passing out as a Deputy Second Coxswain.
In September 2016 he became the Full time Station Mechanic, a role he held for several years before stepping aside to take employment with the Salcombe Harbour Authority, but remaining as a Maintenance Mechanic for the ALB.
Sam was a ‘sounding board’ for anyone who wanted to progress within the RNLI here in Salcombe.
Since the announcement of his standing down the station has been inundated with messages of thanks and best wishes from those within and outside of the RNLI.
Sam’s technical knowledge, fault finding abilities and defect rectification skills will be sorely missed.
Whilst out of his depth in a quay side puddle, his sense of humour and restricted stature have been the centre of