Serious collision at Chillington
Police are appealing for information following a collision near Kingsbridge which left an infant seriously injured.
Police were notified at around 5.10pm to reports of a two-vehicle collision at Sherford Cross, Chillington on Tuesday November 8.
The collision involved a black VW Touareg and a blue VW Touran.
Three people from the VW Touran, an adult and two children, were taken to Derriford Hospital by a land ambulance and the Devon Air Ambulance. An infant was then transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital with a serious head injury.
Local officers as well as officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended the scene. Once a forensic investigation had been conducted the road was re-opened.
A full investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of this collision.
Officers would like to thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene and are now appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision to telephone 101 quoting Log 0566 of November 8 2022.
