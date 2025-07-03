Harbertonford Primary School is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a grant from the Morrisons Foundation to fund an exciting transformation of its Reception class outdoor area.
The successful application, submitted by the school’s dedicated Parent, Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA), has turned an underused balcony area into a vibrant, interactive learning space for the school’s youngest learners.
Thanks to the £498 grant, the once uninspiring outdoor space has been completely reimagined into a stimulating extension of the classroom. The renovation project introduced imaginative play zones, including a “home” wall with woodland animals, a forest floor for storytelling and creativity, a phonics wall to boost early literacy skills, and a construction zone with a building site theme for hands-on exploration and teamwork. Painted roads, rivers, and landscapes have transformed the floor into a lively setting for small world play.
The makeover was brought to life by local artist and craft club leader Els Morris, whose Devon-based creative business, Incy, focuses on fun, sustainable, and inspiring design for children. Els has worked closely with the school to ensure the space not only supports learning and development but also sparks wonder and joy.
This transformation is part of the school’s broader commitment to creating rich, purposeful learning environments that encourage children to flourish, whether in the classroom or outdoors. The school is delighted that the project has been completed in time for the new school year in September, providing a warm and engaging welcome for the next cohort of Reception children.
Mr Jack Pemberton, Headteacher at Harbertonford Primary School, said: We are so pleased to have received this grant from the Morrisons Foundation. Our Reception pupils deserve a space that nurtures their imagination and curiosity, and this transformation has done exactly that. We’re so grateful to our PTFA and Els for making this vision a reality.”
Els Morris, artist and founder of Incy, added:
“Designing this space has been a joy. I believe children learn best when they feel inspired and excited by their surroundings, and this project is all about creating a place where they can play, imagine, and thrive.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.