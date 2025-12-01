Year 5 and 6 pupils from Harbertonford Primary School enjoyed a visit to the Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM) in Exeter this term.
At the RAMM, the children took part in a ‘Time Odyssey’ session, an augmented reality programme that uses digital tools to bring the museum’s galleries to life.
Created in partnership by Art Explora and the British Museum, it takes children on a quest through the museum both physically and virtually.
During the adventure, pupils met characters from across time including Revna, a viking of the sea, Cheng, a trainee scribe from Ancient China, Felix, a future leader from Roman Britain, and Hori, a tomb painter from Ancient Egypt.
The children completed quests, explored global objects and collections and helped their chosen character return home through a time portal.
Each pupil earned a ‘Time Odyssey’ badge at the end of the challenge.
The trip was part of the school’s enrichment programme, which pledges that every child will experience an urban environment, including transport and culture, during their time at Harbertonford Primary.
The group caught the train from Totnes in order to reach the museum.
Using public transport also helped to reduce the carbon footprint of this visit, which is a key aim of the school, along with helping to develop independence and resilience in pupils.
Through an enquiry based approach, teachers encourage pupils to think critically, explore evidence and develop a secure understanding of key historical concepts.
Jack Pemberton, Headteacher of Harbertonford Primary School said:
“This visit brought history to life in a way that was exciting, inclusive and full of discovery for our pupils.
Time Odyssey supported our curriculum beautifully and helped the children think deeply about the past while gaining confidence in an urban environment.
We are committed to offering big opportunities in our small school and experiences like this show the impact that high quality enrichment can have on learning and personal growth.”
