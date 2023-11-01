MULTIPLE schools across Devon are set to close as the county prepares to be battered by Storm Ciáran.
Devon County Council said to schools: 'As you are aware there is currently an amber weather warning in place as storm Ciaran moves towards Devon.
'An amber warning presents a risk to life, but there is also a large amount of uncertainty about this weather front which means it could increase to a red warning overnight.
'The combination of wind, rain, and the storm moving over warm sea waters increases risk of very high wind speeds, flooding and trees falling.
'An emergency strategy meeting has taken place today and it was agreed that we need to ensure school leaders fully appreciate that the current weather warning presents a risk to life and could worsen.'
Currently, the following schools in the local area have been confirmed shut, but this is not an exhaustive list and many more are expected to shut.
Shaldon Primary
Teign School
Coombeshead College
Teignmouth Community School Mill Lane
Ipplepen Primary School
Teignmouth Community School Exeter Road
Cockwood Primary School
Newton Abbot College
Highweek Community Primary and Nursery
King Edward VI Community College
University Technical College, Newton Abbot
Rydon School
Bradley Barton School
Kingsteignton School
Decoy School