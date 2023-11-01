MULTIPLE schools across Devon are set to close as the county prepares to be battered by Storm Ciáran.

Devon County Council said to schools: 'As you are aware there is currently an amber weather warning in place as storm Ciaran moves towards Devon.

'An amber warning presents a risk to life, but there is also a large amount of uncertainty about this weather front which means it could increase to a red warning overnight.

'The combination of wind, rain, and the storm moving over warm sea waters increases risk of very high wind speeds, flooding and trees falling.

'An emergency strategy meeting has taken place today and it was agreed that we need to ensure school leaders fully appreciate that the current weather warning presents a risk to life and could worsen.'

Currently, the following schools in the local area have been confirmed shut, but this is not an exhaustive list and many more are expected to shut.

See the DCC website for more information.

Shaldon Primary

Teign School

Coombeshead College

Teignmouth Community School Mill Lane

Ipplepen Primary School

Teignmouth Community School Exeter Road

Cockwood Primary School

Newton Abbot College

Highweek Community Primary and Nursery

King Edward VI Community College

University Technical College, Newton Abbot

Rydon School

Bradley Barton School

Kingsteignton School

Decoy School

