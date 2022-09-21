School cook’s ingredients for success for pupils
Subscribe newsletter
MULTI-TALENTED school cook, Brittany Harris, has developed a bespoke cooking course for youngsters at Harbertonford Primary.
Pupils from the nursery through to Year 6 kicked off the new school year with personalised cookery lessons aimed at developing their culinary skills.
Throughout the previous year, the children enjoyed cooking once a term with kitchen manager Miss Harris.
While this was helping to develop their independent cooking skills, Miss Harris spotted an opening to develop pupil’s cookery knowledge so set about writing a personalised curriculum which will see the youngest making sandwiches and biscuits to the oldest preparing two course meals from scratch.
But before the course could begin, the school needed some new resources.
Luckily, Lawsons kitchen supply store in Totnes donated more than £100 of equipment including sieves and chopping boards.
Parents donated towards essential equipment at the school’s summer shows and Ann Potter, treasurer of the school’s parent, teacher, friend’s association, used leftover school tea towels to make a set of 30 aprons for the youngest cooks.
Miss Harris said: “We are all very excited to put this unique programme into place. It is a wonderful opportunity to equip our children with skills that will last them for life and help promote a healthy lifestyle and diet.
“We really hope that it will encourage them to try their skills at home. We would particularly like to thank Lawsons for their kind and generous support.
“Although we still have a few items to buy, their help has ensured that we could launch the project at the start of the year. We’d also like to thank Ann Potter for our wonderful aprons!”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |