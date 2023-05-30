On May 24 it was 93 years since the first committee was formed from Quay swimmers which led to the opening of Salcombe’s own swimming pool built originally on school land.
Mary Kemp is a trustee and committee member of the pool and wants to raise awareness of the facility.
She said: ‘‘It’s a beautiful, open air heated pool with a changing room, a cafeteria with snacks and at the moment we’re offering a new scheme for local people who become members.
‘‘You receive a card which is stamped every time you swim and for every nine stamps you receive a free swim.’’
The pool is now owned by Salcombe District Council on land owned by Devon County Council.