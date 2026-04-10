The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has launched a five-episode podcast to mark 25 years since the rollout of its lifeguarding service – featuring conversations with lifeguards, those who have been rescued and exploring how they have been making beaches safer since 2001.
The podcast, titled We Are Lifeguards is now available and coincides with the lifeguards’ return to beaches around the UK.
The new podcast series shines a spotlight on powerful stories from across the country, featuring the voices of both rescuers and those whose lives they’ve saved in the south west.
Listeners will hear from Fistral Beach RNLI lifeguards Saul Woodfinden and rescuee Richard Wright.
It’s been a year since Richard Wright collapsed and fell unconscious on a beach.
Thanks to the quick-thinking RNLI lifeguards who sprinted to the rescue, he’s here to tell the tale.
The podcast brings together stories from Weymouth Lead RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor Alice Alford‑Higgins, and Exmouth volunteer fundraiser and rescuee Gary Noble.
The series also includes emotional reflections from Newquay surfer, Ruth Osborne, who used RNLI advice Float to Live to remain calm after a surfing accident left her separated from her board.
Rescues feature alongside frontline perspectives from Jersey Lead RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor Jake Elms, Whitsand Bay RNLI lifeguard Athalie Redgrove, and Newquay RNLI lifeguard Alex Gkosime who saved Josh Richardson from a dangerous rip current.
Additional south west contributors include RNLI Area Technical Manager (retired) Chris Gray, Sennen Cove RNLI lifeguard and pro surfer Mike Lay, Exmouth’s Tim Treloar and Jake Butt, Holywell sculptor and former lifeguard Holly Bendall, and Newquay RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor Lewis Timson.
The RNLI are also reminding beachgoers that choosing a lifeguarded beach is one of the simplest ways to stay safe.
They are also urging anyone heading to the coast to take simple steps to stay safe:
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