RNLI Salcombe crew members were welcomed to the Baltic Exchange by the Chief Executive, Mark Jackson recently, when they attended a lunch in the dining room of The Worshipful Company of Bakers at Bakers Hall in London.
The Baltic and its members have been keen supporters of the RNLI since 1868 and the Salcombe Lifeboats since 1962. Their support has continued through to the current day and it was their members who raised more than half a million pounds towards the purchase of their current lifeboat ‘The Baltic Exchange III,’ which arrived in 2008.
It’s support and enthusiasm continues.
The Baltic Exchange (incorporated as The Baltic Exchange Limited) is a membership organisation for the maritime industry, and freight market information provider for the trading and settlement of physical and derivative contracts.
Its international community of 650 member companies encompasses the majority of world shipping interests and commits to a code of business conduct overseen by the Baltic Exchange.
Its members are responsible for a large proportion of all dry cargo and tanker fixtures as well as the sale and purchase of merchant vessels.
For some years the lunch has taken place on an alternate year basis with the Baltic members visiting Salcombe for a fund-raising weekend, normally around Regatta Week, so maintaining the close relationship.
The Baltic Exchange gives generous support to the crews and those who find themselves in need of their services.