Salcombe RNLI lifeboat crews responded to two separate callouts within the space of just two hours last weekend, where they were called to assist stranded water users.
The first incident took place shortly before 2pm when the inshore lifeboat, Gladys Hilda Mustoe, was tasked by HM Coastguard to assist a small Zodiac inflatable dinghy that had suffered engine failure between South Sands and North Sands beaches.
The crew quickly located the casualty vessel, finding one man on board the dinghy and another nearby in a kayak. After establishing a tow line, the lifeboat safely towed the dinghy to South Sands beach, where the casualty was able to recover the boat ashore without further assistance.
Just two hours later, at around 4pm, the all-weather lifeboat(ALB), The Baltic Exchange III, was launched to assist Hope Cove RNLI and Bigbury Coastguard Rescue Team in the search for a reported missing paddleboarder off South Milton.
While carrying out a parallel line search towards Hope Cove, the crew spotted a separate paddleboard with two people on board drifting further out to sea in strong offshore winds.
Although the pair were not connected to the original search, the lifeboat crew recovered them from the water before transferring them to the Hope Cove lifeboat, which returned them safely to shore.
The Salcombe all-weather lifeboat then resumed the search for the reported missing paddleboarder.
Despite an extensive search, no casualty was located. Following a review of the initial report by Falmouth Coastguard and the results of the search operation, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station.
RNLI Salcombe Lifeboat Station has been serving the Devon coastline since 1869. The station is home to a dedicated team of volunteer crew members who are ready to launch at a moment’s notice, day or night, in all weather.
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