On Saturday July 5 Salcombe Inshore Life Boat was deployed following a report from the National Coastwatch Institution about a small inflatable dinghy in distress near Prawle Point with a single occupant.
The ILB team successfully manoeuvred the dinghy away from submerged rocks.
Both the casualty and the vessel were then transferred to the lifeboat and safely transported to Salcombe Harbour.
Salcombe ALB Lifeboat launched at a quarter to six on the evening of WednesdayJuly 2 to reports of a incident off Burgh Island.
At the time of writing, no more details had been made available.
