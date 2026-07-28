Once again Salcombe Community Gospel Choir were asked to perform on the Kingsbridge bandstand at Kingsbridge Fair Week.
Despite the World Cup final later that evening, many turned out to enjoy another lively performance.
The choir performed from 4.30pm to 5.30pm and encouraged the audience to join in the songs they knew with infectious happy clapping.
Choir Director Steve Dawe also introduced a number for the audience to fully join in, a three- part song which was great fun and showed the audience sections to be highly competitive when it came to volume.
Salcombe Community Gospel Choir, having had a busy term, are now enjoying their summer holidays.
The next term practice begins on Wednesday, September 9, in Holy Trinity Church, Salcombe at 7.30pm for 8pm singing.
It is open to all.
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