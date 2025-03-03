Both the Salcombe All Weather Lifeboat and Inshore Lifeboat conducted separate training exercises last weekend.
The ILB was involved in a rigorous training programme for one of its prospective helms, while the ALB coordinated with a team from their neighbouring station in Dartmouth.
The aim of the exercise was to provide both crews with the opportunity to practice scenarios where two boats of varying size and power can operate effectively together, ensuring optimal care for casualties.
The ALB is a Tamar Class with a crew compliment of seven,
25 knots speed, self righting if she capsizes.
The ILB is an Atlantic 85 Class with a crew compliment of four, 35 knots speed, an endurance of three hours at full speed and a capacity for 24 casualties.