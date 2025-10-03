NOMINATIONS for the coming year’s ‘Rural Oscars’ have opened.
Surely some of your local village shops, butchers, pubs, farm shops and other rural enterprises are worth a nomination in the 2026 Countryside Alliance Awards?
Dubbed the ‘Rural Oscars’, the awards champion the businesses, people and projects that keep the countryside, such as Dartmoor, alive.
The awards celebrate the unsung heroes who go the extra mile for their customers, keep traditions alive and create opportunities for future generations.
Nominations are open in categories including: Village Shop & Post Office; Butcher; Pub; Local Food and Rural Enterprise.
It takes just a few minutes to put forward your favourite rural business or project, but your nomination could make a lasting difference.
Comments
