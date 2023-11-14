Three Devon volunteer groups receive the Royal seal of approval as they are honoured with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.
The Award, the highest given each year to volunteer groups, sets the benchmark for excellence in volunteering and is equivalent in status to the MBE. It recognises and celebrates outstanding achievement by groups of volunteers who regularly devote their time to helping and providing opportunity for others in the community and improving the quality of life.
The winners in Devon are:
- Assist Teignbridge
- Coldharbour Mill Museum
- Disabled Sailing Association Ltd
They will be presented with their awards by Devon’s Lord Lieutenant, David Fursdon, the King’s personal representative in the county, at a special ceremonial event next year.
Lord-Lieutenant David Fursdon said:
“In this year when we celebrated His Majesty’s Coronation and commitment to the nation and Commonwealth, it is particularly appropriate to be able to recognise these three groups who have made such a marked difference to the communities they serve. I look forward to presenting them with the award, on behalf of the King, in due course.
I very much hope that these Awards will act as an inspiration to all voluntary groups and volunteers in the county and encourage yet more nominations to be made.”
Shirley Musgrove , Chair of Disabled Sailing Association said:
“As Chair I am proud to lead this organisation and would like to say a personal thank you to all our volunteers. This award is a reflection on your hard work over many years.”
Shirley Fewings, Registered Manager of Assist Teignbridge said:
“We are honoured and thrilled to receive the King’s Award for Voluntary Service in respect of our wonderful volunteers who go above and beyond to provide the services of our Community Support Scheme”
Bryher Mason, Chair of Trustees Coldharbour Mill Museum said:
“We are all delighted and honoured to receive the King’s Award for Voluntary Service. Our volunteers support the charity with many tens of thousands of hours each year and everyone deeply appreciates this recognition. This award is a real testament to their commitment to preserving and sharing our national treasure”