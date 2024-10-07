A Royal Navy Outreach team from HM Naval Base Devonport has joined two local charities to help distribute meals to homeless people in the city.
Working alongside the Plymouth Salvation Army and Mutley Baptist Church (MBC), Royal Navy chefs, working from their mobile catering trailer produced hot meals and helped at several locations, across Plymouth with local charity volunteers, during their Feed the Homeless week.
The organiser of the event and chief liaison for the Royal Navy’s Outreach team was writer Bethany Cummings.
Bethany has been planning with the charities over several months.
“We are excited to be supporting this venture with our finest chefs from the Royal Navy who’ve volunteered their time and effort to prepare hot meals for the homeless community,” said Bethany.
“For me personally, meeting members of the public and service users during the event as well as speaking to you everyone has been tremendously rewarding.”
One of the chefs helping to cook the meals was Stephen Trotter, who is proud to have helped with the charities in Plymouth.
“As chefs in the Royal Navy, we take pride in serving food across the fleet. So, we’ve been thrilled to have contributed and liaise with MBC and the Salvation Army to cook and help those in need.
“It’s so sad seeing anybody in a difficult situation, so knowing that we’ve provided them with potentially their only hot meal of the day and make their day just that little bit better makes it all worthwhile.”
“I am very proud and impressed of what the team has managed to deliver, both with the Salvation Army and with the Mutley Baptist Church,” said Colonel Mike Scanlon RM, Head of R&D for the Royal Navy.
“The event was planned and executed brilliantly by our team, and it gives me such comfort to know that they are using their skills and generosity to help out the community when the opportunities arise.”