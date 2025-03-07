Rowcroft has warmly welcomed the government’s recent announcement that the hospice will receive an additional £159,000 in funding to help improve its facilities, buildings and equipment.
However, the charity warns that the funding does not address the urgent need for sustainable financial support to cover day-to-day running costs, including staff salaries and rising operational expenses.
“We are incredibly grateful for this extra capital injection, which will enable us to invest in our facilities and infrastructure, for example, to purchase new medical equipment, refurbish buildings, upgrade technology and modernise facilities,” said Mark Hawkins, CEO of Rowcroft Hospice. “However, this funding is ring-fenced for capital projects only - it cannot be used to cover the rising costs of delivering our care.”
Like many hospices across the UK, Rowcroft is facing increasing financial pressures. The rising costs of National Insurance contributions and the national minimum wage will add to the already significant challenge of meeting the hospice’s £11 million annual operating costs, of which only 24 per cent is covered by government funding.
"Investing in our infrastructure is important, but without the dedicated nurses and care teams who deliver our services, a hospice simply cannot function,” said Mr Hawkins.
“Hospices are a vital part of the UK’s healthcare system in providing essential palliative and end-of-life care, yet financial uncertainty remains a constant challenge.
The reality is that we are still hugely dependent on the amazing support of our local community who generously provide three-quarters of our income to keep our services running.”
Each year across South Devon, Rowcroft Hospice cares for around 2,500 patients and their loved ones, a number that is rising as demand for end-of-life care continues to grow.
The hospice is joining national calls for a more sustainable funding solution, urging the government to address the long-term financial challenges facing the sector.
“We need a fair and sustainable funding model for hospices - one that keeps pace with the rising cost of care and ensures we can continue to support families when they need us most,” Mr Hawkins added.
“We welcome the ongoing discussions between the hospice sector and the government.
“We are so grateful to our local community who support us to keep our care going. Every single pound donated makes a difference. Whether it’s through fundraising, supporting our shops and cafes, playing our Lottery, or leaving a gift in your will, our community plays a crucial role in ensuring we can continue to care for local families who are facing the hardest of times.”
