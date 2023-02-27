Members of the Rotary Club of Dartmouth braved the cold and windy weather on the streets of Dartmouth this weekend to collect for those suffering from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Four teams manned the streets over the two days receiving generous donations from residents and visitors for the Turkey and Syria Disasters with 100 per cent of all funds collected to be donated to the cause. The collection raised over £1,400.
Turkey and Syria appeal (Dartmouth Rotary )
If you missed the collection, you can donate directly to:
Rotary Charity Account: Sort: 52-30-20 Account: 33125449 REF: Earthquake