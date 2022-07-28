Rotarians helping disabled people in developing and war-torn countries
Subscribe newsletter
ROTARIANS in Dartmouth, Totnes and Torbay have joined forces to help disabled people in developing and war-torn countries.
Volunteers from the clubs recently helped send equipment to Fiji and are now working towards sending a supply container to Ukraine.
The three Rotary Clubs formed a partnership in 2021 to support PhysioNet, a charity which collects, repairs and packs medical equipment in the UK to help those with disabilities around the world.
Dartmouth Rotarian Nick Hindmarsh said: “We’ve been collecting unwanted or redundant disability equipment from local people and care homes ever since.
“A team of Rotary volunteers recently descended on the store in Torquay, where we keep the collected equipment, to load a Luton van full of wheelchairs, walking frames, strollers, commodes, and much else besides.”
The van was then driven by Nick, and Steve Holdup from Sunrise Rotary Club, to PhysioNet’s reginal store north of Bristol.
Nick added: “This equipment will now make up much of the next container bound for Fiji, where the need for these aids is much in demand.
“Many developing countries in the world don’t provide effective access to even the simplest mobility aids. This means many of the poorest disabled people are forced to live in isolation and don’t have the mobility a simple aid can offer them.
“The next container PhysioNet will be loading after this will be bound for the Ukraine, the fourth sent there since the conflict began. If you have any unwanted disability equipment, please contact your local Rotary club and we will arrange for its collection.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |