ROOTSTOCK, the South West's leading agricultural conference focused on future resilience and sustainable farming practices, is set to return on February 6 to Westpoint Arena, Exeter.
Following two sold-out events, the one-day conference will feature an exciting line-up of researchers and farmers who are experts in their fields, including Minette Batters, the former Chief Executive of the NFU, Dr Jennifer Rowntree, Associate Professor in Ecological Genetics at the University off Plymouth, Chris Berry who farms over 450 acres in Devon and Nikki Yoxall, Technical Director at Pasture for Life and a first-generation farmer based in NE Scotland.
Now in its third year, Rootstock is supported by academic institutions including Exeter University, the University of Plymouth and Rothamsted Research and brings together farmers, scientists, researchers, and experts to explore, discuss, and challenge the latest trends and technologies, shaping the future of farming by providing practical, actionable solutions for sustainable and profitable farming that aligns with natural processes.
Sir Harry Studholme of the Devon County Agricultural Association and one of the event’s organisers, shares his perspective: "The challenges facing UK agriculture are profound - climate change, fluctuating markets, and evolving subsidies and policies make it harder than ever to plan for the future.
"Rootstock is designed to provide farmers with innovative solutions and expert advice they can trust.
"We’re thrilled to return to Westpoint for a third year, offering a space for collaboration, learning, and growth."
Last year’s conference attracted around 320 attendees, with delegates praising the event for being "inspiring," "interactive," and "a fantastic networking opportunity."
Tickets are now available for the highly anticipated event, with discounted rates of £30 for Devon County Agricultural Association (DCAA) members and farmers who book by January 15, including a buffet lunch.
Standard tickets are priced at £40.