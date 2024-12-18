Thanks to the incredible dedication of staff and volunteers from the South Devon and Dartmoor group, 800 trees were successfully planted at Bowden Pillars.
Among the trees planted were willow, sessile oak, alder, downy birch, and many more species, that will help to create a diverse ecosystem.
This remarkable achievement marks a significant step in the Devon Wildlife Trust's mission to establish an Atlantic rainforest across the 30-hectare (75-acre) site, which is currently dominated by open fields.
The new rainforest will be close to existing examples of ancient, wooded landscapes in the Dart Valley and the southern edges of Dartmoor
This project is the first in the SW to receive support from the Aviva fund.