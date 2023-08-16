Across the South Hams on Sunday people were glued to screens and cheering on the England women’s football team playing Spain in the World Cup Final in Sydney.
At the Woolwell Centre, tucked away in the north west corner of the district, it was no different. Sadly they didnt recover from Olga Carmona’s goal in the 29th minute.
Centre Manager Lynn Tamsett-White said:’’I thought it was a fantastic game. I thought they really brought women’s football to the forefront. Not the best result for us but the first of many, many opportunities and I’m glad I opened up for the community.
Dean Allen said :’’Not bad but we didn’t really get out of gear I don’t think. They played within themselves. They didn’t play ebough forward balls. They seemed to be playing sideways and backwards like thye men’s team. Whether it was nerves on the day I don’t know but they weren’t their normal fluent self.’’When they went out there to be honest I thought they were going to bomb because three of their major players who would have started didn’t even go like Leah Williamson and Beth Meade and I can’t think of the other girl’s name were the three certs to start.
‘‘They did far better than I thought they would have done. To only lose one nill in the final was a good effort I think.’’
Ali Bishop thought they had done pretty well saying: ‘‘They played well to get this far. It was a bit of a disappointing first goal I think for Spain and we never came back from that. We tried and we kept trying. We’ve come further than the men have for a long time so we deserve to do well.’’
Michelle added: ‘‘I think Spain was better from the very beginning to be honest but for all the youngsters watching this, (it should) give them this inspiration.’’