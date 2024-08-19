Major roadworks are set to begin next month and will cause delays for residents of Woolwell.
The A386 Tavistock Road is the only way in and out of Woolwell and a £45m upgrade is set to begin with the first phase starting between Woolwell Roundabout and The George on September 11.
The work is set to take a year with road closures and diversions along with changes to speed limits.
In phase one a signalised junction will be created where Woolwell Crescent meets Tavistock Road.
There will also be walking and cycling imoprovements on Woolwell Roads and a two-way cycle track on Tavistock Road north of Woolwell Roundabout.
The speed limit will be temporarily reduced from 40mph to 30mph between Belliver (Plessey) roundabout at the George Junction.
There will be no left turn out of Woolwell Drive nor westbound traffic from Towerfield Drive roundabout and traffic will be directed along Woolwell Crescent to join Tavistock Road.