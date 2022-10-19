Roadworks set to cause headaches next month
The 24 hours a day, seven days a week closure of the A379 at Frogmore is set to cause considerable inconvenience for residents who will have to make lengthy diversions.
The drainage works are scheduled between Monday November 7 and Friday November 25.
Devon County Council’s Highways and Traffic Management team will be excavating and replacing existing drainage and drain chambers across the A379 in Frogmore village and reinstating the road surface with associated patching.
In a letter to local residents the council apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused including construction noise. They promised to endeavour to keep all disruption to a minimum.
