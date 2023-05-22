Drivers in and around South Hams will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 10pm May 17 to 7pm May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge entry slip lane narrowing for South West Water works.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• A38, from 8pm May 24 to 4am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions South Brent to Wrangaton - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.